Dance therapy for people with Parkinson's and dementia

Rx Ballroom Dance has had to move its classes online.

The non-profit provides free ballroom dance group instruction to anyone diagnosed with a neurological or neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and dementia.

"There's a power behind movement, music, and dance that really touches the brain in such a different way," said Erin Angelo, a professional dancer and Executive Director of Rx Ballroom Dance.