Funeral home altercation

Revels-Gibson Funeral Services in Utica says his clients were assaulted by a family during a service.

The lawyer for the owners of T.

Were assaulted during a funeral recently is now speaking out about what happened.

And just to warn you-you might find a picture we plan to show, of one of those victims, a bit graphic and disturbing.

Attorney mark wolber is representing monica revels and her boyfriend, jeffrey yeomans, who operate t.

Revels gibson funeral service, in utica.

He says problems began at a funeral where the mother of the deceased did not want her daughter embalmed.

The casket was closed, but other family members wanted to see the body.

Yeomans and revels explained that the family needed to sign a waiver in order to see the body.

They refused, and wolber says those relatives wound up opening the casket, themselves, and some of those relatives assaulted monica revels.....causing her injuries that she is still dealing with, a month later.

22:20:06 "she is now lying on the sidewalk and people are punching and kicking her" 22:20:25 "she currenlty has no vision in her right eye and has double vision in her left eye.

She has three separate broken bones she's incurred as a result of this beating.

She can't drive, she can't read, she really can't conduct her business in the funeral home" wolber says the family hired him to speak for them, and, to help gather information the oneida county district attorney's office would need to pursue criminal charges.

He says one man is already under arrest for assault and there is an order of protection against him.

Wolber says most of the assailants, though, are women.