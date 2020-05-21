Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA

Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speeding up the regulatory review process.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Monday announced two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

...meaning the FDA may decide on an approval within six months.

If a vaccine candidate gets the green light, the companies said they expect to make up to 100 million doses by the end of this year.

The companies said the recent testing of an experimental vaccine on 24 healthy volunteers showed that after 28 days they had developed higher levels of COVID-19 antibodies than typically seen in infected people.

Upon regulatory approval, the companies expect to start a large trial with up to 30,000 participants… possibly later this month - paving the way toward a potential release of a vaccine.

The U.S. and other countries have poured billions into developing a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.

As of now - none are approved.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 [Video]

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Stocks rise on recovery hopes [Video]

Stocks rise on recovery hopes

U.S. stocks posted gains Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising U.S.-China tensions. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
AstraZeneca to make billion COVID vaccine doses if tests succeed [Video]

AstraZeneca to make billion COVID vaccine doses if tests succeed

AstraZeneca expects to be able to deliver a billion doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine this year and next if tests are successful, adding on Thursday it should shortly get results of an early stage clinical trial. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA expands list of hand sanitizers to avoid due to methanol risk with more being recommended for recall

 The FDA has expanded the number of hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain the toxic substance methanol. Some have also been recalled.
USATODAY.com

Multiple brands of hand sanitizer recalled or should be avoided due to methanol risk, FDA says. See the list.

 More than a dozen kinds of hand sanitizer should be avoided because they may contain methanol, a toxic substance when absorbed through skin.
USATODAY.com

FDA chief declines to back Trump’s ‘harmless’ COVID-19 claim

 Washington: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn has declined to back President Donald Trump’s claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19..
WorldNews
Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official [Video]

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Sunday it was "too early to tell" if it would be safe for people to attend August's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID crisis may get "worse and worse": WHO [Video]

COVID crisis may get "worse and worse": WHO

The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization has warned.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes [Video]

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: BioNTech Jumps 9% As Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Gets Fast Track Status

Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX) are currently gaining about 9% on Monday morning after it's COVID-19...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this