Colin Cowherd: Patriots' Cam Newton hype video is a sign that the franchise is changing
The New England Patriots posted a hype video for Cam Newton on social media.
Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this uncharacteristic move by the franchise is a sign that the team is changing after the departure of Tom Brady.
Cousin Sal doesn't think Cam Newton will lead the Patriots to win the AFC East this seasonWith the addition of Cam Newton, the New England Patriots' odds to win the AFC East went up to +105. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks that the Patriots will win the AFC East this season.
Sports Final: Cam Newton's QB Coach George Whitfield Jr.Steve Burton caught up with George Whitfield Jr. -- Cam Newton's quarterback coach -- to discuss Newton's fit in New England, taking over for Tom Brady, and the QB's approach to the game.
Emmanuel Acho: It's 'asinine' to think Cam Newton won't start Week 1 for the PatriotsThe New England Patriots QB competition will be Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton. Hear why Emmanuel Acho thinks that it's nothing short of a certainty that Cam will be starting Week 1 over Stidham.