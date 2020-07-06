Canadian 'Baby-Sitters Club' Star Says She's A Claudia IRL, Too
Momona Tamada says she has a lot in common with Claudia Kishi, the creative and fashionable teen she plays on Netflix's "The Baby-Sitters Club."
susan @CantSwingACat Judy Blume books, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Baby-sitters Club.
Not a book but ther… https://t.co/1CS74UmF1L 5 days ago
The Claudia Kishi Club trailerThe Claudia Kishi Club - Official Trailer - Netflix - Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting "Baby-Sitters Club" character in this heartfelt documentary..
Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein Talk 'The Baby-Sitters Club' RebootNetflix is giving 'The Baby-Sitters Club' series of novels an update with a brand new series. Alicia Silverstone tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante what it was like to play a single mom to the club's..