Celebrating the Black Lives lost to police violence

Under a portion of Red, 'El' train sits a neighborhood memorial dedicated to the black lives lost to police violence.

"A Black person is killed by the police every 24 hours," artist and activist Matthias Regan said.

"The enormity of that is beyond most of our comprehensions.

I don't think this can represent that but it can represent a piece of that." There are names on the wall you'll recognize, like Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Laquan McDonald, and George Floyd.

But there are also names you might not know, like Mya Hall, Steven Taylor, and Shelby Gazaway.