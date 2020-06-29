Bear breaks into home looking for pizza Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 weeks ago Bear breaks into home looking for pizza Everybody wants pizza — even bears. A black bear entered a home in Oro-Medonte, Canada, and tore into an empty pizza box. The wild moment was captured by resident Sean Atkinson's Ring security camera. "Don't leave garbage out in Canada," he warned. 0

