Bear breaks into home looking for pizza
Everybody wants pizza — even bears.
A black bear entered a home in Oro-Medonte, Canada, and tore into an empty pizza box.
The wild moment was captured by resident Sean Atkinson's Ring security camera.
"Don't leave garbage out in Canada," he warned.
La Creatura "black bear breaks into home to eat their pizza" god me 4 days ago
Bri @emmyloo03 omg?!? what a beautiful bear, too.
Thank you; now I am looking for this source video and coming across… https://t.co/GqTI8vOLdV 1 week ago
Bear🐻 RT @TMZ: Black Bear Breaks Into Canadian Home Looking for Pizza https://t.co/MH4QQm6of0 1 week ago
sandra saltrese Bear breaks into Boulder home Friday, alarming woman and cat and took her take out! https://t.co/AbzlWOeUXe 1 week ago
Incredible moment wild bear enters Canadian home looking for pizzaThis is the remarkable moment a wild black bear entered a home in Ontario, Canada looking for leftover pizza.
Footage captured on a security camera at a home in Oro-Medonte on Saturday (July 11th)..
Bear Breaks Into Aspen Home, Attacks ManColorado Parks and Wildlife tracked down the bear and euthanized it.
Car Horn Deters Bear from Raiding Snacks from CarOccurred on June 17, 2020 / South Lake Tahoe, California, USA Info from Licensor: "We saw a bear walking down the street by our home in South Lake Tahoe this Summer (2020), and started recording right..