Bear breaks into home looking for pizza

Everybody wants pizza — even bears.

A black bear entered a home in Oro-Medonte, Canada, and tore into an empty pizza box.

The wild moment was captured by resident Sean Atkinson's Ring security camera.

"Don't leave garbage out in Canada," he warned.

