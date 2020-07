Comet Neowise moving against background stars in UK

This timelapse shot by Rob Tilsley of comet Neowise shows how it clearly moves compared to the stars surrounding it.

The extraordinary clip was shot on Saturday (July 11) in Buckfast, Devon, United Kingdom.

Comet Neowise is a retrograde comet with a near-parabolic orbit discovered on March 27, 2020, by astronomers using the NEOWISE space telescope.