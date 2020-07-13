Invasive Lily Leaf Beetle Found For 1st Time In Minnesota Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 minutes ago Invasive Lily Leaf Beetle Found For 1st Time In Minnesota The lily leaf beetle, an invasive insect that feeds on lilies and fritillaries, has been found for the first time in Minnesota. Katie Johnston reports. 0

