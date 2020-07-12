Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:46s - Published
COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13.

The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club.

According to the fan club, the 'yagna' will continue till Bachchan recovers from the deadly coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11.

He is admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery

Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID [Video]

Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID

CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities ..

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA [Video]

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

While speaking to media in Kolkata on July 13, the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha spoke on death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. He said, "We demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray." "Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Rahul Sinha added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Hindu Samhati leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling COVID-19

 Hindu Samhati founder and senior leader, Tapan Ghosh succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.
DNA

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida [Video]

Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida

Anti-mask activists on Saturday (July 11) took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, Florida - a state fast becoming the epicenter of COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published
Why you should avoid DIY Dentistry [Video]

Why you should avoid DIY Dentistry

With many dental practices closing due to Coronavirus it comes as no surprise that people have taken their dentistry into their own hands. However a dentist expert Dr Kamala Aydazada has explained why this isn't a great plan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery. The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Indian actress


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amitabh Bachchan's fans from Kolkata organises 'mahamritunjay yagna' for the speedy recovery of the actor and family from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan (77) and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan (44), are undergoing treatment at the...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this

club_growers

Growers' Club RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING - Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 Live Updates: https://t.co/… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health in video post [Video]

Hema Malini quashes rumours of ill health in video post

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini on Sunday posted a video to quash rumours of her ill health that started doing the rounds soon after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were hospitalised with Covid..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:17Published
Vivek Oberai prays for speedy recovery of Aishwarya and Bachchan family [Video]

Vivek Oberai prays for speedy recovery of Aishwarya and Bachchan family

After Megastar Amitabh Bachchan his son Abhishek, daughter in law Aishwarya and grand niece Aradhya too have been tested Covid positive.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek also tested positive. Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative. Amitabh is currently..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published