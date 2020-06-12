Global  
 

Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance
Red Cross volunteers carried body of a COVID-19 patient to burial ground in a special ambulance on July 13.

2 days ago, patient's body was left on road by his family in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam.

The incident took place in Meliaputti area.

Red Cross has also said, "If anyone has problem with cremation, we will do it keeping their dignity intact".

