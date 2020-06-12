Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance

Watch: Andhra Police climbs wall of TDP MLA's residence to arrest him in ESI scam



Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested TDP leader Atchannaidu in connection with alleged irregularities in Employees' State Insurance (ESI) on June 12. Police personnel today scaled the wall of TDP MLA K Atchannaidu's residence in Srikakulam. While speaking on the matter, Andhra Pradesh's Anti Corruption Bureau Joint Director, Ravi Kumar, said, "Andhra Pradesh MLA K Atchannaidu and 6 others have been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in Employees' State Insurance. In a probe, we found irregularities worth Rs 150 crore in the purchase of medicines and equipment."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on January 1, 1970