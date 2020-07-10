Lucknow girl, Divyanshi Jain tops CBSE class 12 results
A class 12th student Divyanshi Jain, scored 600 marks out of 600 to get 100% marks in the CBSE class 12 results declared on July 13.The 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of her six subjects scoring a 100 in each.
Divyanshi appeared for the exam of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19.
She was also among the toppers at her school and had scored 97% marks.
While speaking to ANI, she said, "It is not compulsory to score the maximum marks, what is important is to give your 100 per cent."
