Wild Fox Playing with Golf Ball on Course

Occurred on June 25, 2020 / Beloit, Wisconsin, USA Info from Licensor: While golfing at Krueger Golf Course in Beloit, WI we encountered a fox couple weeks prior on our tee box.

I saw him again a couple of weeks later and decided to toss a ball to him to see if he would retrieve it.

Much to our delight he sure did, after prancing around a little with it.