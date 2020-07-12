Leicester sweatshops a ‘modern-day scourge’, says Patel

|
Priti Patel British Conservative politician
Patel reaffirms points-based immigration system
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:42Published
Record number of migrants reach UK on day Priti Patel announces new approach to deal with English Channel crossingsA new daily record has been set for the number of migrants to reach to the UK after crossing the English Channel, according to figures released this morning.
Independent
Priti Patel to ban foreign criminals entering UK in post-Brexit immigration planHome Secretary Priti Patel will announce the UK’s new points-based immigration system, which will replace the EU’s freedom of movement from January 1..
WorldNews
Foreign criminals jailed for more than a year 'to be banned from entering UK' under new immigration rulesPriti Patel to announce details of points-based migration system which will replace freedom of movement from 1 January
Independent
