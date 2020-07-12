Global  
 

Leicester sweatshops a ‘modern-day scourge’, says Patel
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s
Priti Patel has confirmed a cross-Government task force has been formed to stop the exploitation of workers.

It follows reports that staff in factories in Leicester are earning as little as £3 an hour.

Minimum wage is £8.72 for people aged over 25.

The factories also have unsafe conditions with no evidence of social distancing measures being taken.

