Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Marriage Drama: Explained With all of the cheating rumors surrounding Pinkett Smith and singer August Alsina, it may be hard to keep up with what is going on.

From a ‘Red Table Talk’ episode to social media posts, here are some highlights about the pair’s “entanglement.” Pinkett Smith admitted to a relationship with Alsina.

Pinkett Smith apparently met Alsina through her son Jaden.

Alsina claims he got Will’s blessing.

Alsina is not enjoying all of the attention following the 'Red Table Talk' episode Pinkett Smith addressed having an open marriage Jada Pinkett Smith, via Facebook

