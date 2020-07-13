Global  
 

Kelly Preston Has Died
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Kelly Preston Has Died
R.I.P.
Kelly Preston Dead at 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Kelly Preston has died of breast cancer at the age of 57. In a statement shared to his Instagram,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57 American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


John Travolta's Wife And Actress Kelly Preston Dies

American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years....
RTTNews - Published


Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says [Video]

Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says

Actress Kelly Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said. She was 57.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:19Published
Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

The 57-year-old actress died following a two-year battle with the disease, her husband John Travolta confirmed on social media.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
