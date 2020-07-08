Patriot League cancels fall sports

|
Afternoon... the patriot league - which includes colgate university - has announced the cancellation of its fall sports season.
Decisions on winter and spring sports will be made at a later date, and the league says there is a possibility of playing fall sports in the second semester.
The league says the decision to cancel is due to the quote "significant challenges" covid-19 is presenting to college campuses.
The ivy league, of which cornell is a member, announced a similar decision last
