Patriot League cancels fall sports

Afternoon... the patriot league - which includes colgate university - has announced the cancellation of its fall sports season.

Decisions on winter and spring sports will be made at a later date, and the league says there is a possibility of playing fall sports in the second semester.

The league says the decision to cancel is due to the quote "significant challenges" covid-19 is presenting to college campuses.

The ivy league, of which cornell is a member, announced a similar decision last