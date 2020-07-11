Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers making kids 'top priority' amid split The former couple revealed last week they have decided to end their 10-year marriage, and sources have now said the pair - who have daughter Harper, five, and son Ford, three, together - are still "best friends" who "love each other very much", despite their "difficult" decision to split.
The source told Us Weekly magazine: The source told Us Weekly magazine: And although the pair split amicably, they had reportedly been having "trouble in their marriage" prior to their breakup.
The source told Us Weekly magazine: