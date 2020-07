David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement

David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement David Beckham has congratulated his son Brooklyn on his engagement.

The retired soccer star said he was "so happy" for the aspiring photographer and his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz as they announced their special news.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly set to have two weddings in 2021 and will have one ceremony in the UK and the other in Florida.