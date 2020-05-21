Exploitation reported to police 13 years ago Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:20s - Published 3 minutes ago Exploitation reported to police 13 years ago A witness has told Sky News that she reported exploitative working conditions in Leicester to police 13 years ago, but that little changed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters



This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published on June 8, 2020 Police K-9 to combat child exploitation



He only turns two-years-old next month, but this English lab has already set himself apart from the estimated 89 million other dogs in this country. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:35 Published on May 21, 2020