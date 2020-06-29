Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Kirkland's Director, Steven J.

Collins, made a $105,600 purchase of KIRK, buying 36,000 shares at a cost of $2.93 each.

Kirkland's is trading down about 5.5% on the day Monday.

And at Axovant Gene Therapies, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Atul Pande who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $2.73 each, for a trade totaling $27,290.

Before this latest buy, Pande made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $17,844 shares for a cost of $1.78 each.

Axovant Gene Therapies is trading up about 9.7% on the day Monday.

Pande was up about 17.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXGT trading as high as $3.20 at last check today.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI [Video]

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, FLXS [Video]

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: NOVA, FLXS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM [Video]

Monday 6/29 Insider Buying Report: BSIG, EPZM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published