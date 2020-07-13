Benjamin Keough Dies at 27 in Calabasas | Billboard News



Tweets about this Me & My Girl ❤ RT @betseyJLewis1: Kelly Preston, wife of actor John Travolta, died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, age of 57. Zindzi Mand… 17 minutes ago atsuko RT @Elvis_News: This is such a terrible tragedy. RIP Benjamin Keogh TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunda… 23 minutes ago Betsey Lewis Kelly Preston, wife of actor John Travolta, died following a two-year battle with breast cancer, age of 57. Zindzi… https://t.co/og9pgjIs6U 26 minutes ago Jill R 'She adored that boy. He was the love of her life': Lisa Marie Presley is left 'inconsolable' after her son - and E… https://t.co/ixoVeLdSVs 2 hours ago Mary McLane https://t.co/mEfsv8bamr She adored that boy. He was the love of her life': Lisa Marie Presley is left 'inconsolable… https://t.co/oTMIkV8BKp 2 hours ago CanIndia News Editor Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27 from apparent suicide Benjamin Storm Keough, son of Lisa Marie… https://t.co/OOyS4YVXvb 4 hours ago Vdeshi Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Storm Keough dies at 27 Benjamin Storm Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elv… https://t.co/Gl2bwzzJBs 6 hours ago MSM is Pravda 🐻 'She adored that boy. He was the love of her life': Lisa Marie Presley is left 'inconsolable' after her son - and E… https://t.co/6XnrjVXi6z 7 hours ago