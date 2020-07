UT Keeps 'The Eyes Of Texas', Renaming Football Field After Earl Campbell And Ricky Williams Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:53s - Published 11 minutes ago UT Keeps 'The Eyes Of Texas', Renaming Football Field After Earl Campbell And Ricky Williams The University of Texas at Austin announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones. Katie Johnston reports. 0

Related news from verified sources UT to rename field after RBs Campbell, Williams Texas responded to football players' request or changes with a sweeping plan to "redefine campus...

Tweets about this Kristin Diaz RT @CBSDFW: UT Keeps 'The Eyes Of Texas', Renaming Football Field After Earl Campbell And Ricky Williams https://t.co/9aAA78EES6 1 hour ago CBSDFW UT Keeps 'The Eyes Of Texas', Renaming Football Field After Earl Campbell And Ricky Williams https://t.co/9aAA78EES6 1 hour ago Brendan Steinhauser I am proud of my alma mater @UTAustin. Instead of tearing down statues, they are adding them. They are renaming Jam… https://t.co/IVS0Qyl85s 1 hour ago