This TikTok user's yard has been completely overrun by bread Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published 7 minutes ago This TikTok user's yard has been completely overrun by bread TikTok user nellievacarciuc shared footage of what her lawn looks like, and it’s certainly one-of-a-kind.In the video, we first see a single slice of bread in the grass — admittedly a bit odd.The camera then pans out to reveal hundreds of slices of bread and hamburger buns strewn out across the entire yard.Commenters had strong opinions about the video.Most were concerned about the food waste.“Ugh this just made me mad look at all that food waste… going straight to the bin,” one wrote.Nellievacarciuc clarified in the comments section that she wasn’t just making a mess of her yard. Her family plans to use the bread to feed their many chickens.“Someone sold all the bread to my dad for less than $30,” she wrote“He laid them out to dry for the animals bc bread goes bad in bags fast.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources TikToker causes international turmoil over breakfast recipe



an American TikTok user living in the U.K. named Michelle who goes by jchelle36 on the platform, is back with a new horrifying twist on a classic English breakfast.Beans on toast is exactly what it.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:14 Published 5 days ago TikTok user encounters random fish on her driveway



Florida is well-known for its fascinating wildlife, but this TikToker’s encounter with an animal took things to an entirely new level.A user who goes by the name allie.finkll shared a video of her.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Try this cursed cookie recipe — if you dare



You’ve probably attempted baking in quarantine.Maybe you tackled something complex you’ve always wanted to try.Maybe you just baked bread, and you know what, that’s great.TikTok user laurenapolis.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:01 Published on June 2, 2020