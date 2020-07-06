Watch Live! Ford Unveils The All New 2021 Bronco

After years of leaks, rumors, and boundless speculation, Ford confirmed that it’s finally bringing the Bronco SUV back to North American showrooms. The timing is certainly right: Gas prices are relatively low, motorists are buying SUVs faster than car companies can build them, and the footage of O.J.

Simpson on the run is gathering dust along with the Sega Saturn in the pantheon of 1990s history.

After first confirming the new Bronco in 2017, Ford is finally ready to reveal the reborn SUV.

The reveal will be live-streamed today - Monday, July 13, at 8:00 p.m.

ET