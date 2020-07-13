Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Coronavirus Update: July 13, 2020
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 47:01s - Published
California Coronavirus Update: July 13, 2020

California Coronavirus Update: July 13, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

California_Laws

California Law News Coronavirus: The Hill and the Headlines – COVID-19 D.C. Update – July 2020 #7 https://t.co/R16zCAmYCQ 27 minutes ago

shitian321136

ばく〜忍者 RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: California governor gives coronavirus update -- July 13, 2020 https://t.co/XHcBXqeWv4 48 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour WATCH LIVE: California governor gives coronavirus update -- July 13, 2020 https://t.co/XHcBXqeWv4 53 minutes ago

California_Laws

California Law News Coronavirus Flash Update: July 2020 #2 https://t.co/fOjsz5U7D7 2 hours ago

JoshNewmanCA

Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Sunday, July 12th: a total of 341 new confirmed cases of #COVID19 and no new deaths r… https://t.co/nayxJ33htA 17 hours ago

BezosCrypto

Crypto Bezos Watch: California Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on coronavirus response, July 9 https://t.co/4G1pPvSzMa 2 days ago

JoshNewmanCA

Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Friday, July 10th: a total of 435 new confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in the pas… https://t.co/GL4oldYs3q 3 days ago

California_Laws

California Law News Coronavirus: The Hill and the Headlines – COVID-19 D.C. Update – July 2020 #6 https://t.co/BS9VWPcZ64 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Governor's Coronavirus News Update July 9, 2020 [Video]

Governor's Coronavirus News Update July 9, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on California’s wildfire preparedness efforts during his press briefing on Thursday but sought to allay concerns as the state begins..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 24:42Published
Kern County Health Department Coronavirus Update: July 9, 2020 [Video]

Kern County Health Department Coronavirus Update: July 9, 2020

Kern County Health Department is holding an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 53:05Published
California Coronavirus Update: July 8, 2020 [Video]

California Coronavirus Update: July 8, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:37Published