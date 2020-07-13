California Coronavirus Update: July 13, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

California Law News Coronavirus: The Hill and the Headlines – COVID-19 D.C. Update – July 2020 #6 https://t.co/BS9VWPcZ64 3 days ago

Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Friday, July 10th: a total of 435 new confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in the pas… https://t.co/GL4oldYs3q 3 days ago

Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Sunday, July 12th: a total of 341 new confirmed cases of #COVID19 and no new deaths r… https://t.co/nayxJ33htA 17 hours ago

California Law News Coronavirus: The Hill and the Headlines – COVID-19 D.C. Update – July 2020 #7 https://t.co/R16zCAmYCQ 27 minutes ago