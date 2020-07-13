Global  
 

Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife
Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife

Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife

John Travolta revealed to the world that his wife and actress, Kelly Preston, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Plus, another tragic loss in Hollywood as Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin does by apparent suicide.

