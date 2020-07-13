Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots
Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 00:54s - Published
MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots
Robots are cool.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots

Researchers at MIT developed robotic grippers that can handle wires with a level of dexterity similar...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this

GoalShakers

Goalshakers.com MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots #Technology https://t.co/XkM9bGpOjQ 6 minutes ago

thekenshen

ken shen robinson MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots https://t.co/ENaBQ8SNBy https://t.co/DSZdSbWfqq 16 minutes ago

trilindacom

Trilinda.com MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots https://t.co/uhxvWLnYZ8 22 minutes ago

ajsolorzano

Alberto J Solórzano🇻🇪🇺🇸 MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots https://t.co/2lpFdMUPvu 29 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots https://t.co/I9YcDvBIuo https://t.co/HxQbuEU5qD 30 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables Strictly Robots (Erica Bahrenburg/Mashable!) https://t.co/OGpASVoLAc 34 minutes ago

ewtechie

EW Techie MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots https://t.co/xaUT5JuHfr 35 minutes ago

GR8socialmedia

GR8socialmedia MIT created a robot that can handle tiny wires and cables — Strictly Robots https://t.co/NIpQS734P3 #Tech https://t.co/58M65VSXw7 47 minutes ago