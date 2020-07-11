Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on 'old normal'

From a progressive improvement in India's recovery rate, to the World Health Organisation warning that there's no return to the 'old normal' in the foreseeable future - here are the top updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection, thanked his fans for their love which he said took away 'the darkness of his loneliness'.

Disneyland in Hong Kong is shutting down due to a surge in fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Governor has called for holding Olympics in 2021.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.