Health Expert: Miami New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Crisis
CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports on what health experts say needs to happen to control the spread of COVID-19.
'Communication Is Important': Miami Mayor On Discussing COVID Plans With County MayorFrancis Suarez has vowed to communicate better with Carlos Gimenez.
Monday Update: Miami Becomes Coronavirus Epicenter in U.S.Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
NYC Reports Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths for the First Time Since MarchNYC Reports Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths for the First Time Since March The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene delivered the news on July 12. It is the first time in four months that..