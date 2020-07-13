Global  
 

Health Expert: Miami New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Crisis
CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports on what health experts say needs to happen to control the spread of COVID-19.

Infectious Disease Expert Says Miami is the New Wuhan: ‘Now the Epicenter for the Virus’

Infectious Disease Expert Says Miami is the New Wuhan: ‘Now the Epicenter for the Virus’ Miami has become the new Wuhan, a University of Miami health expert told reporters Monday.
