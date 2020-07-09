Global  
 

Remembering 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the wildly popular Fox musical series 'Glee,' was declared dead on Monday.

She was 33.

