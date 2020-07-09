Remembering 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera | THR News
Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the wildly popular Fox musical series 'Glee,' was declared dead on Monday.
She was 33.
Body found at site of missing Glee star RiveraA body has been found at the site where authorities were searching for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's office said on Monday.
