Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Hitting Him With 'Haymaker' Punch | THR News

Amber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun enters its second week.
Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the US actor's libel trial against The Sun enters its second week.
Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.
Audio released from July 2016 appears to capture actor Johnny Depp asking his then wife, Amber Heard, to cut him. It was played during his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper. The trial continues.
