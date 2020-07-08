Global  
 

Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Hitting Him With 'Haymaker' Punch | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:42s
Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: She was 'the abuser', says Depp's ex-PA

 A libel case hears that Johnny Depp, who denies domestic violence allegations, was a victim of abuse.
Johnny Depp 'battled MRSA' after surgery to attach severed finger [Video]

Johnny Depp has claimed he battled deadly bug MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) after undergoing surgery to reattach his severed finger.

Amber Heard arrives at court [Video]

Amber Heard arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun enters its second week. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnny Depp arrives at court for second week of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as the US actor’s libel trial against The Sun enters its second week. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Johnny Depp due to finish evidence in ‘wife beater’ libel case against The Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which labelled him a “wife beater”.Mr Depp is said to have attacked Ms Heard, 34, throughout their tempestuous relationship, which has been described as “a crime scene waiting to happen”, and put her in fear for her life – claims he says are “a choreographed hoax”.

Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him [Video]

Audio released from July 2016 appears to capture actor Johnny Depp asking his then wife, Amber Heard, to cut him. It was played during his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper. The trial continues.

Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the...
Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard [Video]

Johnny Depp has admitted to accidentally headbutting his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she allegedly attacked him, in evidence given during his libel trial against The Sun in London.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing [Video]

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the..

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings [Video]

Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court in London for the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

