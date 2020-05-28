Fisker Ready to Compete in Electric Vehicle Space as Public Company, Says CEO
Electric vehicle maker, Fisker, is set to go public as the company is valued at nearly $3 billion dollars.
Founder and CEO, Henrick Fisker, discusses the company's ability to compete in the electric vehicle space.
Hyliion to Take on Tesla and Nikola in Electric Trucking SpaceFounder and CEO of Hyliion, Thomas Healy, talks about competing with Tesla and Nikola in the electric vehicle space.
Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US BookingsAirbnb Reveals Significant
Increase in US Bookings The company reported more reservations
from May 17 through June 3 this year than
the same time period last year. The increase is a sign that..
Taylor Swift fans have major beef with Burger KingBurger King is facing a wave of backlash from a very specific corner of the internet: Taylor Swift fans.The conflict began when the fast food chain responded to a tweet about the “Blank Space”..