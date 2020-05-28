Global  
 

Fisker Ready to Compete in Electric Vehicle Space as Public Company, Says CEO
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:42s
Electric vehicle maker, Fisker, is set to go public as the company is valued at nearly $3 billion dollars.

Founder and CEO, Henrick Fisker, discusses the company's ability to compete in the electric vehicle space.

