Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship
Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship

Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship

Wycombe will play in the second tier for the first time in their 133-year history after a 2-1 win over Oxford in the Sky Bet League One play-off final.A deflected Anthony Stewart header gave Wanderers an early lead at Wembley, but Oxford fought back in the second half, with Mark Sykes’ looping cross-shot levelling the score.

