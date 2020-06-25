Wycombe edge out Oxford to clinch promotion to the Championship

William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team



The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the University of Oxford trial.William, who said his family is proud of the ongoing efforts by researchers in Britain in the fight against coronavirus, took a trip to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in the city on Wednesday.Wearing a mask, a protective coat and goggles for much of the visit, the future king toured the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

