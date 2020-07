Actress Kelly Preston — known for “Jerry Maguire” and “For Love of the Game” — has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years....

Actress Kelly Preston died after a two year battle with breast cancer. She acted in various TV shows,...

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband of nearly 29...