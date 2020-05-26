Man arrested in shooting of 22-month-old girl

CUSTODY AND WILL FACE CHARGESAFTER AN APPARENT SHOOTINGLAST NIGHT IN BALTIMORE COUNTYTHAT INJURED A 2━ MONT━OLDGIRL.

WMAR 2 NEWS' JEFF HAGERHAS MORE ON THE DOMESTICDISPUTE THAT ENDED IVIOLENCE.(HAGER S━UP) 16:15“Itappears the suspect came hereto make up with his e━girlfriend who is pregnant andended up shooting a youngtoddler” (TRACK) THE2━YEA━OLD MAN CAME TO THEHOME ON DERBY SHIRE CIRCLE INWINDSOR MILL ON THE PREMISE ORETRIEVING HIS CLOTHING ANDPOSSESSIONS AFTER GETTINGDUMPED BY HIS GIRLFRIEND WHOIS FIVE MONTHS PREGNANT, BUTHIS TRUE MOTIVE WOULD LEAD TOVIOLENCE AND WOULD LEAVE 2━MONT━OLD PROMISE WITH A GASFROM A BULLET ABOVE HER EYE.(SOT━Nicole Smith/Promis“Heclaimed that he was cominghere to get something, but shesaid he came in here and wastrying to apology, saying hewas sorry cause he was outthere cheating on her orwhatever so I guess they ginto an altercation, and hstrangled her” (TRACK) NICOLESMITHCOMMOTION IN THE BASEMENT ANDRAN DOWNSTAIRS WHERE HE FOUNDTHE SUSPECT ON TOP OF HISSISTER AND CONFRONTED HIM.(SOT) 7:51“He pulled out thegun and hit my son on top ofhis eye.

Hereal big gash, but Promis━the bullet that grazed her onthe top of her eye real badshe had to get like six, sevenstitches in the top of hereye” (TRACK) THE UNIDENTIFIEDGUNMAN RAN FROM THE HOUSE, BUTPOLICE CHASES HIM DOWN ANDARRESTED HIM.

A SEARCH OF THEBASEMENT HAS YET TO TURN UPEVIDENCE OF THE BULLET THGRAZED THE TODDLER, BUT WITHOR WITHOUT IT, POLICE SAY THECHARGE WILL STICK.(SOT━Ofc.

JenniferPeach/Baltimore County PoliceDepartment 2:41“We have awitness who says the gun wasfired.

We have a gun.

We wereable to recover a gun at thelocation and we haveadditional witness testimonythat leads to a First DegreeAssault” (TRACK) FOR NICOSMITH, THE INCIDENT BRINBACK MEMORIES OF LOSING A1━YEA━ OLD SON FOUR YEARSAGO TO VIOLENCE IN BALTIMORECITY.

(SOT) 8:39“So I justwant everybody you know justto pray for me and my familycause it could have beanother tragedy.

I could beburying a daughter, anotherson and my granddaughter forsomething crazy like this”(HAGER S━UP) 17:52“Itrequired six to seven stitchesto patch up the graze wound onPromiseassured that she will fullyrecover.

Reporting inBaltimore County, Jeff Hager,WMAR 2 News"