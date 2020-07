Veteran Spotlight: Charles Brown of Jarrettsville

VOICE FOR VETERANS IN MARYLANDWE ARE HIGHLIGHTING LOCALVETERANS EVERY MONDAY.

HE SERVED THEUNITED STATES COASTGUARD AS AFIRST CLASS RADIOMAN DURINGTHE KOREAN WAR.

AFTER THECOAST GUARD MR. BROWN WORKEDAT BETHLEHEM STEEL AND LATERSPENT 32 YEARS WORKING ATGENERAL MOTORS WHERE HE WAS ASUPERVISOR OF INDUSTRIALENGINEERING.

HE ALSO OWNED ANDOPERATED CHARLIE BROWN'S LAWNSERVICE AND COUNTRY SCHOOLHOUSE ANTIQUES ANDCOLLECTIBLES IN CHURCHVILLE.MR. BROWN IS A LOVING HUSBANDTO HIS WIFE, PHYLLIS OF 61YEARS.

HE'S ALSO A PROUFATHER, GRANDFATHER AND GREATGRANDFATHER.

HIS GRANDDAUGHTERNICOLE NOMINATED HIM FOR THEVETERAN SPOTLIGHT AWARD... ANDSAYS HER GRANDDAD MEANS THEWORLD TO HER AND THEIR FAMILY.SHE'S INCREDIBLY PROUD OF HISSERVICE AND PATRIOTISM.

TODAYWE HONOR YOU MR. CHARLESBROWN.

THANK YOU FOR YOURDEDICATION TO OUR COUNTRY.WE'D ALSO LIKE TO WISH YOU ANEARLY HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

MR.BROWN TURNS 84 YEARS OLD ONJULY 21ST.

