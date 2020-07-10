Global  
 

Original copy of Super Mario Bros. breaks records
Original copy of Super Mario Bros. breaks records
Original copy of Super Mario Bros. breaks records
Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. breaks record for most expensive game ever sold

Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. breaks record for most expensive game ever sold Image: Heritage Auctions Super Mario Bros. keeps breaking records three and a half decades after...
A copy of Super Mario Bros. for the original Nintendo just sold for a record $114,000

Video games are getting pretty expensive. The average price of a new release for the Nintendo Switch,...
