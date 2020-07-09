|
|
|
|
Naya Rivera's Death Is Confirmed
|
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:48s - Published
R.I.P.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Naya Rivera's body has been found, authorities have said.
Independent - Published
|
American actor Naya Rivera, best known for her recurring role in TV series Glee and Step Up: High...
Mashable - Published
|
(CNN)Actress Naya Rivera, perhaps best known for her turn as Santana Lopez on the campy Fox dramedy...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|