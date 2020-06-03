Global  
 

It May Be Time to Cancel Those Summer Vacation Plans With travel to Europe off-limits and U.S. attractions closing over COVID-19, holding off any planned trips through the air and ground may seem like a good idea.

According to a survey from Azurite Consulting, 36 percent of people will not fly out of the U.S. until a vaccine is available.

30 percent won't fly domestically and around 25 percent plan to avoid hotels.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jaimie Meyer adds that even a spontaneous road trip is a bad idea.

If you must travel, the Yale School of Medicine associate professor says to take "careful planning" into consideration.

Christopher Elliott writes in 'USA Today' that the biggest problem is uncertainty.

Possible situations include coronavirus spiking in the area you're visiting and keeping you from leaving.

As an alternative, take virtual tours of museums and plan your next trip when things start going back to normal.

