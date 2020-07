Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.'

CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search.

Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son.

She was 33.

She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.