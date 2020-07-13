Fans React To News Of Washington Redskins' Name Change
The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo immediately, bowing to decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.
Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR NewsThe Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.
Washington's NFL Team Announces Name Change After Sponsor PressureWashington's NFL team will change its team nickname following mounting pressure from sponsors and advertisers calling the name insensitive and racist. CEO of Aspire Sports Group, Anthony Tall, talked..
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logoThe NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.