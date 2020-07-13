Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans React To News Of Washington Redskins' Name Change
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Fans React To News Of Washington Redskins' Name Change

Fans React To News Of Washington Redskins' Name Change

The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday that it will drop the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo immediately, bowing to decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News [Video]

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:05Published
Washington's NFL Team Announces Name Change After Sponsor Pressure [Video]

Washington's NFL Team Announces Name Change After Sponsor Pressure

Washington's NFL team will change its team nickname following mounting pressure from sponsors and advertisers calling the name insensitive and racist. CEO of Aspire Sports Group, Anthony Tall, talked..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo [Video]

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo

The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published