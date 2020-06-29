Strong Early Voting Turnout In North Texas For Primary Runoffs

Gary Hickey Polls be damned! https://t.co/io4Sg40NGK 2 hours ago
b' RT @kevalandrum: Strongly encouraging citizens to participate in the Early Voting process is another strategy BOLD employs, according to Mi… 2 days ago
KC Frew RT @ndcbrown: @KnoxvilleKC @jamiedupree Here is a tad bit of info...
https://t.co/xzB2Kq3VzR 3 days ago
n d c brown @KnoxvilleKC @jamiedupree Here is a tad bit of info...
https://t.co/xzB2Kq3VzR 3 days ago
J York: WEAR A MASK PLS 🧡✡️❤️ RT @jnbeatlefan: HAVE YOU VOTED YET?
Early turnout so far has been very strong across TN compared with a similar 2016 election season.
@wbi… 3 days ago
jnbeatlefan HAVE YOU VOTED YET?
Early turnout so far has been very strong across TN compared with a similar 2016 election seaso… https://t.co/HrgwEcv0Kg 3 days ago
WBIR Channel 10 Early voting turnout very strong in East TN, across the state https://t.co/5dZP2vFrRg 3 days ago
Keva Landrum Strongly encouraging citizens to participate in the Early Voting process is another strategy BOLD employs, accordin… https://t.co/XhzZNkGQS5 4 days ago
Early Voting For The Primary Run-Off Election UnderwayVoting "mega centers" may be the answer to getting people to pack the polls, in a socially distant way of course.