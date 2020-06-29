Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strong Early Voting Turnout In North Texas For Primary Runoffs
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Strong Early Voting Turnout In North Texas For Primary Runoffs
Primary election runoffs are set for Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gdhick

Gary Hickey Polls be damned! https://t.co/io4Sg40NGK 2 hours ago

bjcrochet

b' RT @kevalandrum: Strongly encouraging citizens to participate in the Early Voting process is another strategy BOLD employs, according to Mi… 2 days ago

KnoxvilleKC

KC Frew RT @ndcbrown: @KnoxvilleKC @jamiedupree Here is a tad bit of info... https://t.co/xzB2Kq3VzR 3 days ago

ndcbrown

n d c brown @KnoxvilleKC @jamiedupree Here is a tad bit of info... https://t.co/xzB2Kq3VzR 3 days ago

mysterymomma

J York: WEAR A MASK PLS 🧡✡️❤️ RT @jnbeatlefan: HAVE YOU VOTED YET? Early turnout so far has been very strong across TN compared with a similar 2016 election season. @wbi… 3 days ago

jnbeatlefan

jnbeatlefan HAVE YOU VOTED YET? Early turnout so far has been very strong across TN compared with a similar 2016 election seaso… https://t.co/HrgwEcv0Kg 3 days ago

wbir

WBIR Channel 10 Early voting turnout very strong in East TN, across the state https://t.co/5dZP2vFrRg 3 days ago

kevalandrum

Keva Landrum Strongly encouraging citizens to participate in the Early Voting process is another strategy BOLD employs, accordin… https://t.co/XhzZNkGQS5 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Early Voting For The Primary Run-Off Election Underway [Video]

Early Voting For The Primary Run-Off Election Underway

Voting "mega centers" may be the answer to getting people to pack the polls, in a socially distant way of course.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:07Published