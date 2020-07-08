Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

|
Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
Coronavirus: Face coverings to be compulsory in English shops from 24 JulyBoris Johnson brings rules south of the border in line with Scotland
Independent
Trump hotel group employees in Scotland fear job cuts after business admits finding coronavirus ‘difficult’Employees at Donald Trump‘s hotel group in Scotland reportedly fear they could lose their jobs after the business admitted to finding the coronavirus...
WorldNews
Youth sports to resume with ‘field bubbles’ in Scotland
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Baby success for England’s first reintroduced pine martens
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Matt Hancock British Conservative politician
Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
More than 100 coronavirus outbreaks a week across UK, Matt Hancock saysSeasonal workers locked down in farm as 'targeted action' pledged
Independent
Employers should now always offer working from home as option, Matt Hancock says'I definitely think it should be the norm where possible,' says Hancock
Independent
Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:01Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
NBA says only 2 players tested positive for COVID-19 during Orlando bubble quarantine periodThe NBA said just two out of 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the quarantine period at the Disney bubble.
USATODAY.com
India’s Covid count crosses 9 lakh; 28.6k+ cases, 538 deaths on MonThe past week saw the biggest rise in both cases and deaths from the virus in the country, discounting the third week of June when 2,003 deaths, mostly..
IndiaTimes
SC junks PIL seeking Amarnath Yatra banThe Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a ban on this year’s Amarnath Yatra on the ground of Covid-19 and said granting or denying..
IndiaTimes
Michigan partygoers test positive for COVID-19 after July 4th lake bash; 43 cases tied to house party"This is a very clear example of how quickly this virus spreads," a Michigan health official said after 43 COVID-19 cases were tied to a house party.
USATODAY.com
