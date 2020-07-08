Global  
 

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops
Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England.

The Government have announced this fresh move to aid other measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will say on Tuesday, anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100.

It follows a weekend of criticism and confusion over face coverings as with ministers gave differing opinions.

The move will bring England into line with Scotland, where face coverings are already mandatory in shops.

Enforcement of the regulations will be the responsibility of the police.

As is the case on public transport, children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt.

Coronavirus: Face coverings to be compulsory in English shops from 24 July

 Boris Johnson brings rules south of the border in line with Scotland
Trump hotel group employees in Scotland fear job cuts after business admits finding coronavirus ‘difficult’

 Employees at Donald Trump‘s hotel group in Scotland reportedly fear they could lose their jobs after the business admitted to finding the coronavirus...
Youth sports to resume with ‘field bubbles’ in Scotland [Video]

Youth sports to resume with ‘field bubbles’ in Scotland

Youth sports including football and rugby can begin again, though the rules allowing physical contact will only apply to “field bubbles” on the pitches themselves. Organised contact sports for those aged 17 and under can resume from Monday, as part of the third phase of Scotland’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Official guidance from the Scottish Government says that outwith the “field bubbles”, normal physical distancing rules still apply. National clinical director Jason Leitch said clubs and community groups will also have to follow guidelines from professional associations and appoint a “Covid officer” responsible for hygiene measures.

Baby success for England’s first reintroduced pine martens [Video]

Baby success for England’s first reintroduced pine martens

The first pine martens to be reintroduced to England have had kits, marking a milestone in efforts to boost their recovery, conservationists said.The native carnivores all but vanished from England in the face of extensive hunting and loss of their woodland homes over the past two centuries, and were pushed to a stronghold in the north-west Highlands of Scotland.Though the species has made a comeback in Scotland, they remain very rare in England, prompting the first formal reintroduction scheme in the Forest of Dean, Gloucester, to boost the recovery of the mammals in the country.

Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’ [Video]

Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’

Credit: National Pharmacy AssociationThe Government has procured enough supplies for the “biggest flu vaccination programme in history”, the Health Secretary has said. Matt Hancock said planning is under way for the expected surge in demand on the NHS due to seasonal pressures over winter, including flu. Speaking at the National Pharmacy Association virtual conference on Monday, Mr Hancock said that following the coronavirus outbreak he was expecting high demand for flu jabs over winter, but enough vaccine had been procured for the “biggest flu vaccine programme in history”, although it would be a “big task”.

More than 100 coronavirus outbreaks a week across UK, Matt Hancock says

 Seasonal workers locked down in farm as 'targeted action' pledged
Employers should now always offer working from home as option, Matt Hancock says

 'I definitely think it should be the norm where possible,' says Hancock
Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’ [Video]

Hancock: Medical safety review is a ‘wake-up call’

Health secretary Matt Hancock apologises on behalf of the government after a review into medical interventions such as pelvic mesh identified significant failings. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

NBA says only 2 players tested positive for COVID-19 during Orlando bubble quarantine period

 The NBA said just two out of 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the quarantine period at the Disney bubble.
India’s Covid count crosses 9 lakh; 28.6k+ cases, 538 deaths on Mon

 The past week saw the biggest rise in both cases and deaths from the virus in the country, discounting the third week of June when 2,003 deaths, mostly..
SC junks PIL seeking Amarnath Yatra ban

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a ban on this year’s Amarnath Yatra on the ground of Covid-19 and said granting or denying..
Michigan partygoers test positive for COVID-19 after July 4th lake bash; 43 cases tied to house party

 "This is a very clear example of how quickly this virus spreads," a Michigan health official said after 43 COVID-19 cases were tied to a house party.
 
Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM [Video]

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement"..

Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days" [Video]

Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days"

Boris Johnson has dropped a fresh hint that face coverings and masks will become compulsory in shops. The prime minister said face coverings have a “great deal of value in confined spaces” amid the..

PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops' [Video]

PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Sky News it is 'very important' to wear face coverings in shops.

