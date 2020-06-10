Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell Westbrook Has COVID-19
Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Russell Westbrook Has COVID-19
Here's the report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Russell Westbrook Tests Positive For COVID-19, 'Take This Virus Seriously'

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook says he has COVID-19 ... and now, the 31-year-old is urging everybody...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caE! OnlineSeattlePI.comESPNNewsdayNYTimes.comCBS SportsChicago S-TDaily CallerCBS News


NBA Star Russell Westbrook Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Russell Westbrook has been diagnosed with COVID-19 aka the Coronavirus and he has released a message...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBC.caE! OnlineSeattlePI.comESPNNewsdayNYTimes.comChicago S-TDaily CallerCBS News



Tweets about this

Trill_Wavyy

Zoe Uchiha 🦅 RT @SportsCenter: Russell Westbrook announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is feeling well and will j… 4 seconds ago

Sammy_piazza

Sammy Piazza RT @AdamSchefter: Russell Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/bog9z7eH7l 6 seconds ago

taperkingsince

Robeson 'Taper King' Perry RT @BleacherReport: Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/BYG6clQmup 1 minute ago

kfor

KFOR Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/XawT7wPTOH 1 minute ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports Russell Westbrook Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19: 'Please Take This Virus Seriously. Be Safe. Mask up!' https://t.co/Dc1dev1w20 2 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/pEWRtPQ86D 2 minutes ago

1053rnb

1053 RNB Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/qC6uQE0GQq 2 minutes ago

Cfw828

Social Chris-tancing. Your COVID-19 NBA All Star Team PG: Russell Westbrook SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Kevin Durant PF: Christian Wood C: N… https://t.co/AZiQdhv7ou 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 [Video]

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando. A day earlier, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published
Colin Cowherd: For the first time in his career, James Harden will get the calls he wants in the playoffs [Video]

Colin Cowherd: For the first time in his career, James Harden will get the calls he wants in the playoffs

With the unusual end to the NBA season, Colin Cowherd believes the game will be played and refereed differently. Hear why Colin thinks this means James Harden will get the foul calls that he wants and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:35Published
Colin Cowherd: James Harden is simply not built for the playoffs [Video]

Colin Cowherd: James Harden is simply not built for the playoffs

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey recently said that he feels he let down James Harden in his quest for an NBA title. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the real reason Harden has yet to win a title is because..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published