Play therapy room gives Boynton Beach students a place to unwind

Before the school year abruptly went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Crosspointe Elementary School in Boynton Beach had a unique place for students who needed a break from their day.

IN THESELITTLE SYMBOLS ITS REALLY LIKEA 3D PROJECTION OF YOUR PSYCHETHEY HELP CALM FEARS.

SOLVEPROBLEMS. AND RELEASEEMOTIONS.

WHERE ARE YOU?THATCHILDREN PLAYING IN THE SANDLICENSED MENTAL HEALCOUNSELOR DR. MINDY PARSONSVOLUNTEERS HER TIME WITHCROSSPOINTE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLSTUDENTS AND STAFF..

IN A ROOMSHE CREATED FROM THE GROUNDUP.

I THINK EVERYBODY LOOKSFOR THAT NICHE, WHERE THEY CANGIVE BACK AND SOMETIMES ITSHARD TO FIND AND THIS WASPERFECT THE SCHOOL IN BOYNTONBEACH HAS A FOCUS ON SOCIALAND EMOTIONAL LEARNING.

WHENMINDY ANSWERED THE CALL TOCREATE A PLAY THERAPY ROOMIT WAS A DREAM COME TRUE.

WEALL SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TOTHESE THINGS JUST LIKE WE ALLNEED ACCESS TO BASICHEALTHCARE.

WE NEED TO HAVEACCESS TO TAKING CARE OFOURSELF MENTALLY GUIDANCECOUNSELOR WENDA OSCAR BRINGSSTUDENTS INTO THIS SAFE HAVEWHEN THEY ARE EXPERIENCINGSTRONG EMOTIONS OR DISRUPTIVEBEHAVIOR..

AND SHE WATCHES ITMELT AWAY.

YES WE WANT KIDS TODO WELL ACADEMICALLY BUT IF WEDO NOT TAKE CARE OF THEIRSOCIAL NEEDS, THEIRPSYCHOLOGICAL NEEDS, BASICNEEDS, WERE NOT GOING TO GETTHE RESULT WE WANT IF YOU ARESITTING WITH A PLAY THERAPISTOR A TRAINED SCHOOL GUIDANCECOUNSELOR, THEY CAN HELP THECHILD UNCOVER WHAT THOSE UNMETNEEDS ARE AND FIGURE OUT AHEALTHIER WAY TO EXPRESS THEM,THATTHERAPY SHE CALLS IT ANECESSITY..

NOT A LUXURY..

IWONDER WHAT DOES THE CHRISTMASTREE REMIND YOU OF BECAUSE WEALL NEED A LITTLE HELPSOMETIMES.

