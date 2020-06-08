Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is looking to improve patient care with text updates.

Good Samaritan offers new service to help keep family members updated

"good samaritan hospital"..

Is looking "to improve patient care" with text updates.

"good samaritan"..

Tells us..

"that patients" now have the option "to opt-in their family members" to receive text messages.

"these texts" will update family members "on surgery progress".

"the text updates" will come from information that a nurse enters "during surgery".

"good samaritan" is the 1st hospital in the