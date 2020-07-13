Patriot League cancels fall collegiate sports season (sports segment))

The Patriot League of collegiate sports announced Monday that competitive sports would be canceled for the fall season.

The patriot league announced the cancellation of its fall sports season.

The league's council of presidents - including colgate's brian casey announced the decision today.

This decision comes after other division one conferences - such as the ivy league - had already announced its decision to forgo sports in the fall.

While interscholastic competition won't be happening in the fall - student- athletes will be able to engage in conditioning - strength training - and other practice opportunities in their sports provided health and safety conditions allow.

The league also said that it is exploring alternatives for fall sports student-athletes including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition in the spring.

We spoke to colgate vice president and director of athletics - doctor nicki moore - who said it was a necessary - albeit difficult decision.

Dr. nicki moore: i was a student athlete and cherished every season of eligibility that i had and so you know just how disappointing it is.

It's one thing to lose a season because of injury or something like that but to lose it to a pandemic is just something that is hard for even me to honestly imagine, it's just really hard.

So my hope is that once the student athletes have an opportunity to kind of grieve in some ways this loss but they will be able to re-focus their efforts.

We as a league have committed to exploring exploring other opportunities to provide a competitive season and championship season later in the academic year and so there is some hope still it's just going to be different then it might've been and they might've hoped.

Moore said discussions have already begun regarding the winter sports season - and that a decision regarding winter and spring sports will be made at a la ter date.

Colgate men's and women's ice hockey plays in the e-c-a-c along with ivy league schools that won't be allowed to play until at least january first.

We will continue to provide updates as they