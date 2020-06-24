Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi ’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong ’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Sale Sharks sign England centre Manu Tuilagi following his departure from Premiership rivals Leicester Tigers.

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Mark Lawrenson takes on DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe to make predictions for this week's Premier League games.

Solskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was proud of sharpshooter Anthony Martial’s match-winning display as the forward’s maiden Manchester United hat-trick sealed a comfortable win against European hopefuls Sheffield United.The 24-year-old endured a topsy-turvy time at Old Trafford following a fine debut campaign under Louis Van Gaal, with Jose Mourinho keen to sell an inconsistent forward who at times infuriated his manager.

Manchester United's front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have 55 goals between them. How good are they?

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS's Man City verdict Frank Lampard says he was not "pinning his hopes" on Manchester City's two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Chelsea boss added: "If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification".

(Reuters) - Manchester United have made huge improvements this season but need to win trophies to ensure a successful campaign, their France midfielder Paul..

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.

England and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.

Danny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.

England pace bowler Stuart Broad says he is "angry, frustrated and gutted" to have been left out of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.

England lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies in the first Test at Southampton.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier..

Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 3-0 win over an embattled Aston Villa. The manager praised the side's ability to create chances, especially in the second half.

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.

Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..

