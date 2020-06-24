Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

|
Michael Obafemi Irish association football player
Obafemi strikes late as Southampton deny Man Utd winSouthampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News
Southampton score injury-time equaliser to deny Man Utd top-four spotSouthampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager
Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview
Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on
Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' teenagerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier..
BBC News
Southampton City and unitary authority area in England
England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favouritesEngland lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies in the first Test at Southampton.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad 'angry' at being left out of TestEngland pace bowler Stuart Broad says he is "angry, frustrated and gutted" to have been left out of the first Test against West Indies in Southampton.
BBC News
Ings scores in Southampton draw at EvertonDanny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.
BBC News
England and West Indies players take a kneeEngland and West Indies players all take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test in Southampton.
BBC News
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision
Improving United need to win trophies, says Pogba(Reuters) - Manchester United have made huge improvements this season but need to win trophies to ensure a successful campaign, their France midfielder Paul..
WorldNews
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict
Stuart Armstrong Scottish footballer
Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal
Anthony Martial French footballer
How good are Man Utd's free-scoring front three?Manchester United's front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have 55 goals between them. How good are they?
BBC News
Man Utd: Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's rise to formManchester United's front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have 55 goals between them. How good are they?
BBC News
Solskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march on
Premier League Association football league in England
Premier League predictions: Lawro v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan DaweMark Lawrenson takes on DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe to make predictions for this week's Premier League games.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich
Manu Tuilagi: Sale Sharks sign England centre after Leicester Tigers departureSale Sharks sign England centre Manu Tuilagi following his departure from Premiership rivals Leicester Tigers.
BBC News
