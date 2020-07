57 injured in San Diego naval ship blaze as fire continues burns

WHERE THE FIREFIGHT STANDSRIGHT NOW JAMES.I FEEL THEY'RE STILL INTHIS IN JUST A FEW MINUTES AGOTHE WIND SHIFTED AND WE'RESEEING A LOT MORE THAT WHITESMOKE.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESELIVE PICTURES FROM ONE OF OURMASS CAMERAS VIDEOTAPING THEACTUAL FIREFIGHT GOING ONRIGHT NOW THE SUPER STRUCTUREHAS BEEN IN DANGER THE FIREHAS SPREAD THROUGHOUT THEENTIRE SHIP AND THEY AREREALLY IN THE MIDDLE OF THISFIGHT.THE DAMAGE TO THE U.S. SAYSBO NUMBER SHARD IS SUBSTANTIALWITH THE SUPERSTRUCTURETHREATENED AND THE FIRE STILLBLAZING ACROSS THE SHIP'SNEARLY 3 FOOTBALL FIELDLENGTH, THE FIGHT TO SALVAGETHE WASP CLASS AMPHIBIOUSASSAULT SHIP IS IN A CRITICALPHASE BECAUSE OF THIS MOMENT,THE FIRE HAS BEEN MOVING ITSWAY CLOSER TO THE FUEL TANKS,WE PULLED THAT YOU'RE SEEINGIN THE AIRCRAFT.YOU WANT TO MESS AROUND THESHIP WITH COOLING AGENT ANDTHAT'S WHAT WE'RE DOINGCONSTANTLY TO MAKE SURE THATTEMPERATURE NEVER GETS DOWN TOTHE 0.3 NAVAL HELICOPTERSCONTINUE TO DROP WATER ON THEBOTTOM OR SHARD AND 400SAILORS AND FIREFIGHTERS FROMSAN DIEGO.CONTINUE TO ATTEMPT TOSNUFF OUT THIS FIRE.

THESUPERSTRUCTURE THE UPPER DECKSCONTINUE TO BURN.AND IT SUSTAINED DAMAGE.THE FORMATS HAS COLLAPSED ANDTHE SHIP IS LISTING HOWARDWATERING IS IN PROGRESS THEYWERE KEEPING A GOOD BALANCEBETWEEN BOTH THE FIRE BROKEOUT SUNDAY MORNING DURING AMAJOR RENOVATION TO THE SHIPAND IT'S UNKNOWN HOW THE FIRESTARTED.BUT SAILORS DID REPORTSEEING A BLAZE IN THE CARGOAREA DEEP IN THE SHIP THEREWAS AN INITIAL EXPLOSION, THENSAILORS RUSHED IN TO TRY TOSAVE THE SHIP FROM DISASTER 57PERSONNEL 34 US SAILORS, 23CIVILIANS, THEY'VE BEENTREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES,INCLUDING HEAT EXHAUSTION.SMOKE INHALATION OF THOSE 5CURLY REMAIN HOSPITALIZED FOROBSERVATION.THEY ARE CURRENTLY INSTABLE CONDITION.AND THESE SHOTS FROM SKY,FOX REALLY JUST GIVE YOU THEEXPANSIVE VIEW OF HOW THISFIRE FIGHT IS GOING THERE AREHELICOPTERS IN THE AIR TRYINGTO MAKE DEEP.

CHANNELS INTOTHE SHIP YOU CAN SEE THAT THESHIP IS LISTING TO ITSSTARBOARD SIDE THAT'S BECAUSESO MUCH WATER IS BEING FILLEDUP IN THE BOTTOM RUSH ARERIGHT NOW THEY'RE DOINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN TO GETTHIS FIRE UNDER CONTROL.

INHOPES OF BEING ABLE TO SALVAGETHIS MASSIVE VESSEL THAT'S THEVERY LATEST FROM NAVAL BASESAN DIEGO, JAMIE CHAMBERS, FOX5 NEWS WOULD YOU CAN SEE THEDAMAGE OF THE TOWER WASACTUALLY OVER FROM SOUTH TO